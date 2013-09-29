PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS, Sept 29 Greece's international lenders called a temporary halt to their latest mission to Athens on Sunday, saying they had made good progress and expected to resume talks with the government soon.
"To allow completion of technical work, policy discussions in Athens will pause, and are expected to resume in the coming weeks. In the meantime, contacts will continue between staff and the Greek authorities," the EU, IMF and European Central Bank said in a joint statement.
March 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc can legally put its self-driving cars back on California streets after securing the necessary permit from state regulators, the company said on Wednesday, although passengers will not immediately be allowed in the backseat.
* Markel Corp says during q1 of 2017, it expects to increase prior years' loss reserves for its run-off book of uk motor exposures