LONDON Oct 3 Average daily foreign exchange spot volumes traded on the EBS trading platform rose by 3 percent in September, parent company ICAP said on Thursday.

Volumes traded rose to $81.2 billion from $78.7 billion in August when volumes typically fall due to holidays. They fell 27 percent from $111.9 billion in September 2012.

EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc . Volumes on EBS have been hit this year as it tries to curb high-frequency trading on its platform.

Thomson Reuters is strong in 'Commonwealth' currencies such as the British pound and the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.