LONDON Oct 3 Average daily foreign exchange
spot volumes traded on the EBS trading platform rose by 3
percent in September, parent company ICAP said on
Thursday.
Volumes traded rose to $81.2 billion from $78.7 billion in
August when volumes typically fall due to holidays. They fell 27
percent from $111.9 billion in September 2012.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing
business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely
traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc
. Volumes on EBS have been hit this year as it tries to
curb high-frequency trading on its platform.
Thomson Reuters is strong in 'Commonwealth' currencies such
as the British pound and the Australian,
Canadian and New Zealand dollars.