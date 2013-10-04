BRIEF-Jilin Zixin Pharma to invest 532 mln yuan in rural commercial bank in Jilin province
March 10 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co Ltd
By Alex Chambers
LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - Amir Hoveyda is joining UBS as Vice Chairman corporate client solutions (CCS) Europe Middle East Africa in January, reporting to William Vereker, who heads the division for the region.
Hoveyda, a financial institutions group (FIG) specialist with 25 years experience, joins from StormHarbour which he joined two years ago as partner and managing principal.
Before joining the fixed income investment banking boutique, Hoveyda worked for 14 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch with Andrea Orcel, now CEO of the investment bank at UBS.
According to an internal memo, Hoveyda will be focusing on capital markets and financing for a range of important clients at UBS, mostly in the financial institutions sector. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, editing by Anil Mayre)
BEIJING, March 10 Zhongnan Group, one of China's largest builders, targets a 30 percent jump in revenue this year, topping 100 billion yuan ($15 bln), as it benefits from fresh spending on roads and hospitals, a senior executive said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UBS Group Funding (Switzerland) AG's USD30 billion senior debt programme ratings of 'A'/'F1'. The programme is irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by UBS Group AG (A/Positive/F1), the group's holding company. The ratings are programme ratings and do not necessarily apply to all the notes issued under it. UBS Group Funding (Switzerland) AG is a wholly-owned direct subsidiary