RPT-CERAWEEK-Oil industry revives quest for deepwater reserves
* Oil price recovery, low service cost boost offshore exploration
CAIRO Oct 4 An Egyptian army vehicle fired live rounds in the direction of Muslim Brotherhood supporters who had been pushed away from Cairo's Tahrir Square by security forces on Friday, a Reuters witness said.
Onlookers threw rocks at the protesters, backers of the Brotherhood's deposed president Mohamed Mursi, and protesters threw them back. Riot police had earlier fired tear gas to push back the pro-Mursi march.
* Oil price recovery, low service cost boost offshore exploration
March 10 Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
* Coming up: U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT (Updates throughout, moves dateline from MELBOURNE)