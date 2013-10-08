LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - More than eight out of 10 EMEA high
yield issuers rated by Moody's for the first time missed their
first year profit forecasts, a concerning trend given that these
are overwhelmingly debut issuers previously untested in the
capital markets.
"The underperformance is particularly worrying given the
current low interest rates, and indicates the potential for
increased credit stresses as interest rates rise," said Tobias
Wagner, an analyst at Moody's.
Although rising rates should be offset by an improving
macroeconomic environment, Moody's believes that many companies
will continue to have overly optimistic projections no matter
what the economic backdrop is.
The agency's analysis of 144 junk rated companies rated for
the first time from 2010 shows that only 17% of these highly
levered corporates achieved their Ebitda goals in the first
year.
Nearly all of those that hit their targets were from the
higher growth economies of Germany and the emerging markets, and
the worst performers, unsurprisingly, were from recession
stricken Spain and Italy.
This underperformance, however, has not translated into
rating downgrades. This is because Moody's says that their own
base case projections were more accurate than company or bank
forecasts.
DIFFICULT EXITS
This poor forecasting trend is even starker for leveraged
buyouts, with just three out of 43 LBOs meeting their Ebitda
goals over their first two years. All three were German deals.
While Moody's data show that the five most active private
equity sponsors performed better than their LBO peers, the
overall trend is worrying given sponsors' need to realise
returns on their investments.
"It is not apparent that private equity ownership results in
better financial performance," said Wagner at Moody's.
"If underperformance continues sponsors will also find it
more difficult to implement exit strategies without delays."
The inability of private equity sponsors to exit their
investments has led to some worrying trends in the high yield
market this year, particularly the surge in deeply subordinated
PIK toggle issuance to fund dividend distributions.
Phones 4U priced a GBP205m PIK toggle last month, allowing
private equity owner BC Partners to take out a multi-million
pound dividend.
Italian spare car parts distributor Rhiag is also marketing
a EUR155m PIK toggle this week, to fund a dividend to its owners
Alpha Private Equity and AlpInvest.
The pair have struggled to exit the business, with a planned
IPO pulled in 2011 and a rumoured sale of the business to Apax
earlier this year failing to materialise.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)