LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Santander Consumer Finance has launched a EUR1bn 1.5-year senior benchmark at mid-swaps plus 123bp, according to a banker on the deal.

Lead managers Citigroup, JP Morgan, Natixis and Santander will allocate bonds and price the deal later on Tuesday, having closed the book with over EUR1.6bn of orders.

The issuer began marketing the bonds at 130bp area over mid-swaps on Tuesday morning, but guidance has subsequently been refined tighter on the back of the strong demand.

The transaction is the first time Santander Consumer Finance has printed a senior public euro deal since a EUR500m issue in December last year. (Reporting by Helene Durand, writing by Alex Chambers, editing by Julian Baker)