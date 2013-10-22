LONDON Oct 22 China and India are forecast to account for the lion's share of coal demand in the coming decades, but a potential slowing of consumption in the world's largest developing countries could mean that the next wave of emerging economies increase their share of global coal demand, leading to new import/export routes.

Here are details on plans by major developing countries - other than China and India - to increase coal-fired power capacity in the next decade.

INDONESIA - The world's largest exporter of coal aims to increase its coal-fired capacity by 40 GW over the next seven years, according to state-owned utility PLN. Exports of the fuel from Asia's fifth-largest economy will more than double to 655 million tonnes by 2025, while the amount burnt at home will rise threefold to 300 million tonnes, the Indonesian Coal Mining Association estimates. VIETNAM - In common with its large communist-ruled neighbour to the north, Vietnam wants to use coal to power breakneck economic growth. A trebling of the country's coal-fired capacity to 36 GW would mean that the country becomes a net importer from 2015 as coal demand is forecast to rise to 67 million tonnes a year by the end of the decade.

MALAYSIA - Plans to build 5 GW of coal-fired capacity by 2023, doubling the country's coal demand to 40 million tonnes over the next decade.

PAKISTAN - Signed a deal earlier this year with China to build up to 6 GW of new coal-fired capacity, and intends to convert 3 GW of oil-fired electricity to cheaper coal. THAILAND - Has not specified how much coal capacity it wants to add but the government is keen to increase the share of coal in the country's energy mix and reduce reliance on imported gas.

PHILIPPINES - Industry groups reckon the country needs to build 4GW of coal-fired power by 2017 to avoid a supply crunch, while government has planned for 2.5GW over the next four years

NIGERIA - Africa's most populous country wants to build 4GW of coal-fired capacity so it can use more of its gas for export. Intends to develop potential supplies of domestic coal and avoid the expense of importing coal from elsewhere in Africa or the Americas.

NORTH AFRICA - Egypt wants to build around 5GW of coal-fired capacity to supply energy-intensive industries such as cement.

TURKEY - Imported coal, but also domestic lignite, could be used in 10 GW of installed capacity a year from now as the country tries to reduce its reliance on imported gas.

CHILE - The country's state power provider said in 2010 that up to 4 GW of new coal-fired power could be built this decade, partly to supply the copper industry, but some new projects have recently been blocked by the courts.

SOUTH AFRICA - Africa's biggest economy may need to build 20 GW of new coal-fired capacity over the coming decades, the World Resources Institute estimates. State power producer Eskom thinks the world's fifth-largest coal exporter will need an extra 60 million tonnes a year of the fuel by 2020 to meet extra domestic demand .

