LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - The United Kingdom, rated Aa1/AAA/AA+, is planning a syndicated re-opening of the 3.5% July 2068 Gilt, according to a market source.

Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, RBS and Societe Generale have been selected as lead managers for the sale, which the UK debt management office expects to conduct in the week commencing 21 October 2013, subject to market conditions.

Further details will be announced in due course.