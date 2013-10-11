Daimler has no plans to buy Aston Martin - CEO
FRANKFURT, March 7 Daimler has no plans to raise its minority stake in loss-making luxury carmaker Aston Martin, the German company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - The United Kingdom, rated Aa1/AAA/AA+, is planning a syndicated re-opening of the 3.5% July 2068 Gilt, according to a market source.
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, RBS and Societe Generale have been selected as lead managers for the sale, which the UK debt management office expects to conduct in the week commencing 21 October 2013, subject to market conditions.
Further details will be announced in due course.
FRANKFURT, March 7 Daimler has no plans to raise its minority stake in loss-making luxury carmaker Aston Martin, the German company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.
* RNC Minerals announces intention to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects, and option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources for two properties in Carolina Gold Belt
March 7 Sterling Bancorp said it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.