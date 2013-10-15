Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): DATA Poland's statistics office will publish inflation data for September, with analysts expecting the annual figure at 1.15 percent. PENSION FUNDS Polish privately held pension funds will have to hold 75 percent of their assets in shares only for two years and not indefinitely as was earlier planned, daily Rzeczpospolita reported on changes to the government's pension reform plan. TPSA Poland's largest telecom operator may pay less for new mobile frequencies than earlier expected, also thanks to its infrastructure co-operation with the local Deutsche Telekom arm, daily Parkiet quoted analysts as saying. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX