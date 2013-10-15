LONDON Oct 15 Neil Woodford, one of the
investment industry's most closely watched fund managers is to
leave Invesco Perpetual after a 25 year career to start his own
business.
In a statement on Tuesday, Invesco Perpetual said Woodford
will leave on April 29 and Mark Barnett will succeed him as the
firm's head of UK equities and take over managment of two funds.
Woodford said in a statement he intends to establish a new
fund management business "as soon as possible after 29 April
2014."
"I leave the company on good terms and remain fully
committed to my fund management responsibilities at Invesco
Perpetual until my departure," he said.