Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PENSION FUNDS
President Bronislaw Komorowski wants to check whether the
planned pension system overhaul is constitutional and what
impact for future pensioners it may have, he tells tabloid Super
Express.
EU FUNDS
Poland may receive 4-5 billion euros over the next six years
as part of European funds to build two of the European Union's
nine transportation corridors, provided it presents
well-prepared projects, Rzeczpospolita writes.
POWER TRANSMISSION
Chinese Pinggao Group is close to signing two contracts to
build a power transmission network in the north of Poland for
500 million zlotys ($162 million) after winning a tender called
by Poland's grid operator PSE, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote.
PKP CARGO
The freight company's flotation has attracted enough
investors interest to cover its order book at the lower end of
the price range ahead of the Oct 21 deadline, writes Parkiet.
TVN
The broadcaster paid back 593 million euros worth of senior
notes which were originally due in 2017 after it issued new
bonds to refinance its debt.
($1 = 3.0872 Polish zlotys)