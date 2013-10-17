Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PENSION FUNDS President Bronislaw Komorowski wants to check whether the planned pension system overhaul is constitutional and what impact for future pensioners it may have, he tells tabloid Super Express. EU FUNDS Poland may receive 4-5 billion euros over the next six years as part of European funds to build two of the European Union's nine transportation corridors, provided it presents well-prepared projects, Rzeczpospolita writes. POWER TRANSMISSION Chinese Pinggao Group is close to signing two contracts to build a power transmission network in the north of Poland for 500 million zlotys ($162 million) after winning a tender called by Poland's grid operator PSE, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. PKP CARGO The freight company's flotation has attracted enough investors interest to cover its order book at the lower end of the price range ahead of the Oct 21 deadline, writes Parkiet. TVN The broadcaster paid back 593 million euros worth of senior notes which were originally due in 2017 after it issued new bonds to refinance its debt. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0872 Polish zlotys)