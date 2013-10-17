LONDON Oct 17 The British Bankers' Association annual conference on Thursday included speeches by top European and UK regulators and senior banking executives.

The following comments were made, or were due to be made, in speeches at the event or on the sidelines of the conference:

ALLOWING CHINA'S BANKS TO OPERATE AS BRANCHES IN UK

Anthony Browne, BBA Chief Executive:

"We welcome it massively. It would be good for London as a financial centre. However, there shouldn't be special treatment. We need to make sure that we adhere to international standards."

REGULATION INCONSISTENCY

Anthony Browne, BBA Chief Executive:

"(We) are concerned about the impact of international inconsistency in regulation - between the U.S., the EU and UK and others. This isn't just a problem for the banks, but for their customers."

FUTURE SHAPE OF BANKS

Bill Michael, KPMG's European head of financial services:

"Banking will become dull, and dull will be the new good. Bankers will no longer be the rock stars of the commercial world and banking will become staid and adrenaline-free.

"As global banks reconfigure and become more country focused, stable returns will be demanded by investors. Volatile earnings will signal that a bank hasn't finished adapting.

"The 'dullness' of banks will drive culture and behaviour, not the other way around.

"Libor was a game changer for banking ... We are heading to a new place where universal banking doesn't exist as it does today. Where retail and investment banking may be split and where the interests of countries, and their banks, come first.

"As the philosophy of 'country-first' takes hold, global banks will be forced to become less global. In this new world retail and investment banking are not comfortable bedfellows and will likely split."