LONDON Oct 17 The British Bankers' Association
annual conference on Thursday included speeches by top European
and UK regulators and senior banking executives.
The following comments were made, or were due to be made, in
speeches at the event or on the sidelines of the conference:
ALLOWING CHINA'S BANKS TO OPERATE AS BRANCHES IN UK
Anthony Browne, BBA Chief Executive:
"We welcome it massively. It would be good for London as a
financial centre. However, there shouldn't be special treatment.
We need to make sure that we adhere to international standards."
REGULATION INCONSISTENCY
Anthony Browne, BBA Chief Executive:
"(We) are concerned about the impact of international
inconsistency in regulation - between the U.S., the EU and UK
and others. This isn't just a problem for the banks, but for
their customers."
FUTURE SHAPE OF BANKS
Bill Michael, KPMG's European head of financial services:
"Banking will become dull, and dull will be the new good.
Bankers will no longer be the rock stars of the commercial world
and banking will become staid and adrenaline-free.
"As global banks reconfigure and become more country
focused, stable returns will be demanded by investors. Volatile
earnings will signal that a bank hasn't finished adapting.
"The 'dullness' of banks will drive culture and behaviour,
not the other way around.
"Libor was a game changer for banking ... We are heading to
a new place where universal banking doesn't exist as it does
today. Where retail and investment banking may be split and
where the interests of countries, and their banks, come first.
"As the philosophy of 'country-first' takes hold, global
banks will be forced to become less global. In this new world
retail and investment banking are not comfortable bedfellows and
will likely split."