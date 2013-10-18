BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON Oct 18 The euro rose to an 8-1/2 month high against a broadly weaker dollar on Friday due to concerns about the economic impact of the U.S. government shutdown.
The euro also benefited from improved investor appetite to take on risk after data showed an acceleration in China's economic growth.
The euro rose to $1.3690, its strongest since Feb. 1.
The dollar also fell to an 8-1/2 month low against a basket of currencies at 79.604.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates