LONDON Oct 18 The euro rose to an 8-1/2 month high against a broadly weaker dollar on Friday due to concerns about the economic impact of the U.S. government shutdown.

The euro also benefited from improved investor appetite to take on risk after data showed an acceleration in China's economic growth.

The euro rose to $1.3690, its strongest since Feb. 1.

The dollar also fell to an 8-1/2 month low against a basket of currencies at 79.604.