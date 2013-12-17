ATHENS Dec 17 Barely 18 months after it almost
crashed out of the euro zone, Greece takes over the rotating
presidency of the European Union with the hope of using the
podium to show it is bouncing back.
Greece, which takes on the job for six months from Jan. 1,
has a reputation for being the Europe's biggest problem child
and will be negotiating for debt relief from other European
states while it holds the presidency.
The position requires the holder to organise hundreds of
ministerial gatherings and policy negotiations, giving Athens an
opportunity to drive the agenda, if only for a few months.
Ireland won rave reviews for running a tight ship during the
first half of 2013, even while under an EU bailout, and Denmark
bolstered its standing among its peers by efficiently steering
the union through the rocky months of early 2012.
For Greece, whose fortunes have revived somewhat since
nearly going bankrupt last year, the presidency offers an
opportunity and a challenge: a chance to show the EU it is back
on track and can deliver a well-organised, slick performance,
and the risk of ever more scathing criticism if it does not.
As it lobbies for the relief which economists say it needs
if its debts are ever to be made sustainable, the presidency
offers Athens opportunity to work closely with Germany, France
and other major countries and show that it is a serious player
deserving of a break.
"Image matters," said Panos Carvounis, head of the European
Commission's office in Athens. "The presidency will prove that
Greece has a distinct and important role to play and that it is
not a country heading for bankruptcy."
The presidency will also give government officials from
across Europe the opportunity to visit Athens and check on
Greece's progress with their own eyes, Carvounis said.
"Two years ago, nobody was setting foot here," he said.
"FOLD"
Some Greeks feel their government ought to pass up the
opportunity to focus on its own problems - a six-year recession,
record unemployment and rising poverty levels.
"In a card game one can also say 'fold' ... we can't do the
presidency," said Yannis Boutaris, outspoken left-leaning mayor
of Greece's second-biggest city Thessaloniki.
Boutaris said he was "depressed" at Greece's lack of clout
in the EU.
Drawn-out haggling between Athens and its EU and IMF lenders
over its latest, protracted bailout review - which is not
expected to conclude before the start of the presidency - have
added fuel to the reformist mayor's scepticism.
One Greek official involved in the preparations complained
about Brussels officials trying to set the agenda of meetings
next year without checking with their Greek counterparts.
"We are constantly blackmailed over the most simple things
such as setting schedules," said deputy Parliament Speaker
Yannis Tragakis.
EU officials say the presidency diary always undergoes a
large number of changes as the demands of each of the 28 member
states and officials in Brussels are incorporated into the
schedule.
Ultimately, Athens has limited scope to use the presidency
as a tool to promote its own interests. The presidency's role as
agenda-setter for EU policies has starkly diminished since 2009,
when Brussels created a new post of European Council President
held by Herman van Rompuy.
The debt crisis, Greece's most burning problem, falls
outside the remit of the presidency because it is handled by the
euro zone club of nations sharing Europe's single currency.
NO FRILLS BUDGET
Greece's presidency budget will be squeezed by austerity.
Athens has set aside 50 million euros ($68.9 million) to play EU
host, in what it promises will be a "Spartan" operation.
"This is the smallest amount spent by any presidency over
the past five to six years," Deputy Foreign Minister Dimitris
Kourkoulas said. Ireland spent 60 million euros on its
presidency earlier this year.
EU commissioners visiting the Greek capital on presidency
business next month will pay for their rooms out of their own
budgets. All meetings are to take place in Athens.
"There will be fewer and more austere meetings and no
junkets up-and-down the country," Carvounis said.
A Greek official heading the preparations was relieved of
his duties in October, days after he launched a tender to spend
147,600 euros ($203,100) on presidency ties and scarves.
Both Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and his anti-bailout
opposition rival, Alexis Tsipras, are hoping to capitalize on
the EU presidency as they prepare for European elections in May
that are being cast as a referendum on European austerity.
Samaras has promised to use the presidency to push for more
effective EU immigration policies, a major issue in Greece where
the far-right Golden Dawn party has grown in power.
Tsipras, who was confirmed as the European Left Party's
candidate for chief of the European Commission, is hoping the
presidency will allow him to raise his profile.
"This is a presidency which I believe will be the swansong
of the Greek tragedy but will also signal a great, hopeful
change as it ends ... since the EU elections will take place,"
Tsipras said. "The message we want to send is that austerity can
be defeated in Greece and the rest of Europe."