LONDON Dec 16 Asking prices for houses in
England and Wales could climb next year at their fastest rate
since 2006, rising another 8 percent due to a shortage of homes
on the market, property data firm Rightmove said on Monday.
Asking prices rose by an average of 5.4 percent, or 12,466
pounds, in 2013 and Rightmove said the expected acceleration in
2014 would be driven by an imbalance between sales and listings.
The number of housing transactions grew 13 percent this year
against a rise in property listings of just 2 percent.
The Bank of England last month said it would end one of
Britain's programmes aimed at stimulating mortgage lending and
has said it will monitor the market amid fears of a bubble.
Rightmove said the Help to Buy programme, which provides
government-backed low-deposit mortgages, did not appear to be
fuelling a house price surge in London as feared and that most
of the take-up so far had occurred in the north of England.
"Purchase prices are cheaper, and therefore it's easier for
(people in the north) to afford the mortgage repayments on their
incomes," Director Miles Shipside said.
Shipside noted that higher house prices in the south meant
would-be buyers usually needed a bigger mortgage deposit of 10
percent or more to avoid punitive repayment rates, which in turn
meant Help to Buy would not be beneficial to them.
"If you've got a 10 percent deposit or more, the rates are a
lot better in the open market," he said.
Rightmove expected more transactions in 2014. Although
listings are 30 percent lower than in 2007, before the financial
crisis, the number of sales next year is set to climb to around
1 million, the highest since 2006, as lending restrictions ease.
An estimated 900,000 transactions took place in 2013.
Asking prices eased 1.9 percent in the traditionally weak
month of December, the smallest fall since 2006.
JP Morgan economist Allan Monks said an 8 percent rise in
house prices in 2014 could spur the BoE into fresh action.
"If you were to see the same kind of gains next year or
something stronger than that, then you would see more action
from the Financial Policy Committee which may go beyond
fine-tuning at the edges," Monks said.