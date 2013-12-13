Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): BUDGET Poland's parliament to hold a final vote on the 2014 state budget draft. INFLATION Poland's statistics office releases inflation data for November at 1300 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the figure to come in at an annual 0.9 percent. CURRENT ACCOUNT, M3 The central bank will publish October current account and November M3 money supply data at 1300 GMT. Analysts expect a C/A gap of 452 million euros and money supply to rise by an annual 6.4 percent. CENTRAL BANK A reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus has already been priced in by markets, the head of Poland's central bank said on Thursday, and any effect on Polish bonds and currency should be limited. GORENJE Slovenian household appliance maker Gorenje GORE.LJ has failed to line up buyers for all shares on offer in a planned listing in Warsaw, three sources close to the issue said on Thursday, with Slovenia's debt crisis deterring investors. SHALE GAS U.S. energy major Chevron will join forces on shale gas exploration in south-eastern Poland with local state-controlled gas firm PGNiG to lower costs and speed up the work, PGNiG said in a statement on Thursday. TAURON Poland's power company Tauron sees wholesale power prices continue to fall in 2014 and says a rebound in possible in 2015, the firm's chief executive officer was quoted as saying by Parkiet daily. GGE Slovakia's gas company Grabofal Group Energy (GGE), which has just started operating on Poland's gas market, is planning to debut on Warsaw Stock Exchange, Puls Biznesu daily quoted GGE's Chief Executive Officer, Roland Toth as saying. CAPITAL PARK Polish real estate company Capital Park to debut on Warsaw Stock Exchange. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX