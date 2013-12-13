JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 Mozambique on Friday signed
a deal with Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Group under
which the Chinese group will invest $500 million to explore and
develop the Chibuto heavy sands project in the southern province
of Gaza.
The project covers an area of 11,000 hectares and has the
potential to produce 70 metric tonnes of ilmenite, used to
manufacture titanium dioxide for paint pigments.
The southern African state previously awarded the venture
to BHP Billiton, but revoked the licence in 2010 after
the global resources company failed to meet a deadline to start
operations.
Irish company Kenmare Resources mines
ilmenite and zircon from its Moma mine in Mozambique's Nampula
province.