By Jemima Kelly
LONDON Dec 17 Mergers and acquisitions in the
global wealth management industry are soaring as companies
struggling to cope with costly new regulatory requirements seek
to consolidate, with $760 billion of funds changing hands in
2013, according to a new industry study.
Forty-three percent of all wealth assets under management
that have been traded since 2008 were bought this year, with
activity reaching "a fever pitch" as relatively low prices on
offer attract new investors such as private equity funds,
London-based wealth management industry consultancy Scorpio
Partnership said.
Scorpio expects the pace of new deals to remain high in
2014, as increased regulation introduced since the financial
crisis continues to drive up operating costs, prompting some
owners to question whether staying in the wealth sector is
worthwhile.
"The heat is on for CEOs in the market trying to decide what
the future holds," said Sebastian Dovey, managing partner at
Scorpio, which estimates that the average price paid for
acquisitions as a proportion of assets under management was 1.22
percent this year, down from 1.98 percent in 2012 and 4.81
percent in 2009.
This year there has also been more interest shown in the
sector by private equity groups, with Permira buying up Deutsche
Bank's Tilney wealth management arm as well as
Bestinvest, and Carlyle Group acquiring Diversified
Global Asset Management and TCW.
"Clearly (private equity firms) have a price point that's
going to be different from the asset management business because
they're looking to achieve a different investment outcome," said
Dovey, who also suggested that prices may be reaching a floor.
"Our view is that 1.22 percent may be running close to the
base line," he said.