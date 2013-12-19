BRUSSELS Dec 19 The European Commission warned on Thursday that Italy's proposed legislation to raise revenue from online companies including Google would likely break European Union rules.

"We would have serious doubts about the amendment as it now stands, as it appears to go against the fundamental freedoms and principles of non-discrimination set out in the Treaties," said Emer Traynor, spokeswoman for Algirdas Semeta, the EU's taxation commissioner.

The so-called "Web tax" is now included in the 2014 budget law, which is due to be approved by Christmas.