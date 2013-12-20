LONDON/MOSCOW Dec 20 Russian state-owned oil
major Rosneft has approved the purchase of Wall Street
bank Morgan Stanley's large commodities business, three
sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
"Rosneft's board has decided to buy. The acquisition will
happen in stages," one of the sources said.
It was not immediately clear whether Rosneft was buying the
entire division, including assets such as U.S. oil
transportation and logistics firm TransMontaigne, or
just parts of it.
Rosneft and Morgan Stanley were not immediately available to
comment.