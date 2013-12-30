Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): GPW The Warsaw bourse's holds its last session this year. PENSION REFORM Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski signed off on Friday on a pension reform that critics say amounts to nationalisation, but aides said he would send the law to a constitutional tribunal for checks. GORENJE The Slovenian household appliance maker debuts on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Earlier this month the company raised far less than planned from its share offer in Poland. PIR Poland's state-owned investment vehicle PIR plans around 1 billion zlotys ($332.14 million) in investment projects next year, its chief Mariusz Grendowicz told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. TELECOMS Polish telecoms watchdog UKE expects its 2014 income at 3.3 billion zlotys, mainly from new broadband frequencies sales, daily Rzeczpospolita reported. KGHM On Jan 9 Europe's No.2 copper producer will start talks with union representatives over payments, daily Parkiet reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0108 Polish zlotys)