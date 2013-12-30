Dec 30 Members of Britain's parliament are set
to summon the chiefs of energy network companies over the slow
pace of restoring power services after a Christmas storm, The
Daily Telegraph reported, quoting the chairman of the
parliamentary energy committee.
Floods caused by strong storm winds on Christmas eve had
knocked out power services in many parts of Britain, with many
customers remaining without electricity for almost five days.
"I'm very concerned about how long the network distribution
companies took to restore power to thousands of customers. The
Committee will call them in when the House gets back," chairman
of the parliamentary energy committee, Tim Yeoh was quoted by
the newspaper as saying.
The parliamentary energy committee is required to agree with
Yeo's plan, but the newspaper said that permission would be
given at a meeting early in the new year.
The Chief executive of UK Power Networks, one of Britain's
biggest electricity distributors said that its response had been
too slow and said it would pay almost triple compensation to
households left without power over Christmas.
