Miami the Spaniel charms judges to win British dog show Crufts
LONDON, March 12 An American Cocker Spaniel named Miami won the top prize at Britain's Crufts dog show in Birmingham on Sunday.
JERUSALEM Jan 1 Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, comatose since a 2006 stroke, has detriorated to a "life threatening" condition after suffering kidney malfunction, Israel Radio reported on Wednesday.
Officials at the hospital near Tel Aviv where Sharon, 85, has been treated, did not answer their telephones. A Health Ministry spokeswoman declined to comment.
The ex-general and right-wing leader was known for executing a dramatic political about face with a 2005 Gaza pullout that turned Israeli politics on its head when he quit his party and created a centrist faction that ruled Israel for several years.
The radio, echoing reports by other Israeli media outlets, said Sharon's condition had worsened in the past several days and that his life was in danger due to kidney failure.
The Haaretz newspaper's Web site quoting an unnamed source said that Sharon could die in "a matter of days" if his condition continued to decline. Israel's Channel 2 television said Sharon's sons were at his bed side.
(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Ralph Boulton)
LONDON, March 12 An American Cocker Spaniel named Miami won the top prize at Britain's Crufts dog show in Birmingham on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million and $50 million.
BERLIN, March 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday it was difficult to continue working with Turkey on economic aid because of the row over Turkish ministers campaigning in EU countries and the arrest of a German-Turkish journalist in Turkey.