GOVERNMENT PLANS
Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he would outline his plans
on Tuesday on how to spend more than 70 billion euros worth of
European Union structural funds over seven years.
DATA
The finance ministry will announce supply details for its
bond tender on Thursday at 1400 GMT and the central bank is due
to release FX reserves data for December at 1300.
INTEREST RATES
The central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) starts its
two-day rate-setting meeting.
NWR
Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) will explore with
the state the option of extending the operation of its Paskov
mine by two years beyond a planned closure date at the end of
2014, it said on Monday.
PZU
Eastern Europe's largest insurer plans to pay additional
dividend if it manages to issue debt, daily Parkiet quoted PZU
Chief Executive Andrzej Klesyk as saying.
GRUPA AZOTY
Poland's top chemicals maker may team up with the country's
gas monopoly PGNiG and link its investments with
PGNiG's exploration projects, Azoty chief executive told daily
Parkiet in an interview.
