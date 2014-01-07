Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): GOVERNMENT PLANS Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he would outline his plans on Tuesday on how to spend more than 70 billion euros worth of European Union structural funds over seven years. DATA The finance ministry will announce supply details for its bond tender on Thursday at 1400 GMT and the central bank is due to release FX reserves data for December at 1300. INTEREST RATES The central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) starts its two-day rate-setting meeting. NWR Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) will explore with the state the option of extending the operation of its Paskov mine by two years beyond a planned closure date at the end of 2014, it said on Monday. PZU Eastern Europe's largest insurer plans to pay additional dividend if it manages to issue debt, daily Parkiet quoted PZU Chief Executive Andrzej Klesyk as saying. GRUPA AZOTY Poland's top chemicals maker may team up with the country's gas monopoly PGNiG and link its investments with PGNiG's exploration projects, Azoty chief executive told daily Parkiet in an interview. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX