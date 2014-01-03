PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects spelling of Indian minister's name to Antony from Anthony)
NEW DELHI Jan 1 India has cancelled a $770 million helicopter deal with British-Italian company AgustaWestland after accusations it bribed officials, a top defence ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Defence Minister A.K. Antony has said he did not believe AgustaWestland's denial that it paid bribes to swing the deal for the purchase of 12 helicopters for top politicians.
AgustaWestland, a division of Italian defence group Finmeccanica, denies any wrongdoing. A spokesman for India's defence ministry was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Louise Ireland and Anthony Barker)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Progressive Direct Insurance Company enters into agreement to sell Australian operations to Hollard Insurance Company