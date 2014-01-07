LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has fixed the size on its new 10-year bond at EUR3.75bn, according to a market source.

The long-dated bond is to price at mid-swaps plus 140bp, having attracted over EUR14bn of orders - including EUR1.75bn from the lead managers Barclays, Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.