BUCHAREST Jan 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
DEBT TENDER
Romania's finance ministry tenders 500 million lei ($151.11
million) in six-month bills due in July 2014.
FOREIGN TRADE DATA
The National Statistics Board will release foreign trade
data for November at 0800 GMT.
ROMANIA CENTRAL BANK CUTS RATES TO RECORD LOW 3.75 PCT
Romania's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a
new record low of 3.75 percent on Wednesday, and in a surprise
move lowered minimum reserve requirements for liabilities in
both leu and foreign currencies.
ROMANIAN INFLATION TO FALL TO RECORD LOWS
Romania's inflation is expected to fall to fresh lows in the
first half of this year after likely dropping to 1.6 percent on
the year in December 2013, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu
said on Wednesday.
ZLOTY SEEN LEADING CEE CURRENCY RISE, RISKS ABOUND
The zloty is expected to lead Central European currencies
higher this year as Europe's economic recovery and relatively
good current accounts help them outperform other emerging
regions.
CEE MARKETS
Romania's leu gave up gains on Wednesday after the central
bank unexpectedly eased monetary policy and signalled that more
loosening was likely.
GERMANY LOOKS INTO WELFARE ABUSE TO TAME IMMIGRANT ROW
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet agreed on
Wednesday to explore new policies to stop immigrants abusing
welfare benefits in an effort to defuse a row within her new
right-left coalition over migrants from Romania and Bulgaria.
BIOMASS PLANT
Wood processing company Egger Radauti finalised works at a
83 MW biomass plant after a 35 million euros investment. The
energy produced will be used exclusively by the company for its
own needs. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
RETAIL
Retailer Profi plans to open 60 more supermarkets in Romania
this year. The retailer currently operates 207 stores on the
local market. Ziarul Financiar, Page 7
BLACK SEA
Irish company Petroceltic International plans to
invest $27 million this year in exploration works in the two
perimeters it holds in the Black Sea. Ziarul Financiar, Page 7
