BUCHAREST Jan 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania's finance ministry tenders 500 million lei ($151.11 million) in six-month bills due in July 2014.

FOREIGN TRADE DATA

The National Statistics Board will release foreign trade data for November at 0800 GMT.

ROMANIA CENTRAL BANK CUTS RATES TO RECORD LOW 3.75 PCT

Romania's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 3.75 percent on Wednesday, and in a surprise move lowered minimum reserve requirements for liabilities in both leu and foreign currencies.

ROMANIAN INFLATION TO FALL TO RECORD LOWS

Romania's inflation is expected to fall to fresh lows in the first half of this year after likely dropping to 1.6 percent on the year in December 2013, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday.

ZLOTY SEEN LEADING CEE CURRENCY RISE, RISKS ABOUND

The zloty is expected to lead Central European currencies higher this year as Europe's economic recovery and relatively good current accounts help them outperform other emerging regions.

CEE MARKETS

Romania's leu gave up gains on Wednesday after the central bank unexpectedly eased monetary policy and signalled that more loosening was likely.

GERMANY LOOKS INTO WELFARE ABUSE TO TAME IMMIGRANT ROW

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet agreed on Wednesday to explore new policies to stop immigrants abusing welfare benefits in an effort to defuse a row within her new right-left coalition over migrants from Romania and Bulgaria.

BIOMASS PLANT

Wood processing company Egger Radauti finalised works at a 83 MW biomass plant after a 35 million euros investment. The energy produced will be used exclusively by the company for its own needs. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

RETAIL

Retailer Profi plans to open 60 more supermarkets in Romania this year. The retailer currently operates 207 stores on the local market. Ziarul Financiar, Page 7

BLACK SEA

Irish company Petroceltic International plans to invest $27 million this year in exploration works in the two perimeters it holds in the Black Sea. Ziarul Financiar, Page 7

