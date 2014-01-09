British Prime Minister May is safe after attack in parliament - spokesman
LONDON, March 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May is safe after an assailant was shot outside parliament by armed police on Wednesday, a spokesman for her office said.
LONDON Jan 9 The euro fell to its lowest against sterling in a year after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said the bank was firming up its guidance that interest rates would stay very low for an extended period.
The euro fell to 82.27 pence, down a quarter of one percent on the day and the lowest since January last year.
LONDON, March 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May is safe after an assailant was shot outside parliament by armed police on Wednesday, a spokesman for her office said.
LONDON, March 22 At least four people were lying on the ground, some bleeding heavily and apparently unconscious, on Westminster Bridge near Britain's parliament on Wednesday, Reuters photographs showed.
LISBON, March 22 Portugal's prime minister on Wednesday led calls for the head of the euro zone's finance ministers to resign after he refused to apologise for suggesting that southern European countries had squandered their money "on booze and women".