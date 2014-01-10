Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): PZU Polish financial watchdog KNF may prevent insurer PZU from paying the second tranche of its dividend worth 1.3 billion zlotys ($422.78 million), because the payment is tied to a simultaneous bond issue, which is questioned by the regulator, Puls Biznesu daily reported. GTC Commercial developer Globe Trade Centre plans to raise 40-60 million euros by issuing up to 31.9 million shares, daily Parkiet quoted the company's chief executive. The company plans to use the proceeds from the issue to lower debt, Parkiet daily reported. FOOD EXPORTS Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins, which owns a chain of discount supermarkets in Poland, plans to export Polish food products of companies like Maspex Wadowice, Bankoma, Mlekovita, to Columbia, where it launched a chain of food stores Ara, Puls Biznesu daily reported. KGHM Unconsolidated net profit at Europe's No. 2 copper producer KGHM might fall in 2014 from last year's figure of about 3 billion zlotys ($977.09 million) if unfavourable market conditions persist, Chief Executive Officer Herbert Wirth said. PM CONFERENCE Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will hold a news conference, likely in early afternoon, where he will present the government's agenda for this year. The government's spokeswoman said Tusk will focus on fighting unemployment and spending European Union funds. UNEMPLOYMENT Poland's unemployment rate may fall to about 13 percent at the end of this year compared with the forecasted increase to 13.8 percent level seen in the budget bill, Deputy Labour Minister Jacek Mecina said. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0749 Polish zlotys)