(This story originally appeared in the Jan 11 edition of IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication)

* Debate over proftitability of flow credit under Basel III

* Dealers shun CDS to refocus business on core activties

* Growth of European debt markets give cause for optimism

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Investment banks are continuing to pare their bloated credit trading operations as dealers take wildly divergent approaches to what has become one of the most capital-intensive activities in the financial industry.

Fixed-income units account for 55% of investment banks' income after growing in importance in the past decade, according to UBS analysts, but there are signs of the trend reversing. The regulatory onslaught of Basel III combined with macroeconomic uncertainty took its toll in the third quarter of 2013 with revenues falling by as much as 50% compared with the prior year.

Hamstrung by hefty capital requirements, spiralling costs and squeezed margins, many firms are moving away from the all-singing, all-dancing credit offering, sparking a debate about what will be the most profitable and sustainable model under the new regulatory regime.

"The one-size-fits-all model is not working any more for credit. If you have no presence in a region, just developing secondary market-making won't make economic sense. Where you are and how big you should be depends on what products the bank provides in a given region," said Benjamin Jacquard, global head of credit BNP Paribas.

"We have seen many players withdraw from CDS, for instance, which isn't vital for primary market activity or bond trading."

While many smaller banks exited CDS market-making in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis, there have also been some high-profile exits, including RBS and Commerzbank. More recently, UBS withdrew from voice-broking in credit derivatives in the face of eye-watering capital charges imposed by its local regulator.

The Swiss lender is the flag bearer for the minimalist approach to credit trading - the first of three camps into which global investment banks' credit businesses can broadly be divided at the moment. Next comes the "niche player", which includes firms such as Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Nomura, which strive to excel in a handful of instruments in the secondary credit universe.

Finally, there is the traditional "flow monster", which counts Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan among its ranks. BNP Paribas could also be added to this latter category in Europe, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch would get the nod in North America.

NICHE VERSUS FLOW

Many niche players are fighting back against conventional wisdom that big is beautiful in credit, claiming their approach is far more lucrative in the new regulatory environment in terms of return on capital.

"We're much smaller than a flow monster, but we make more money. We used to focus only on revenues: now everyone is talking about costs," said the head of credit flow trading at a niche house. This bank now prefers to focus on high-yield, financials and emerging markets, while it has stepped back from investment-grade corporates.

"Balance-sheet constraints make dealers become more specialist - no client expects you to be a one-stop shop," said the credit flow head.

Some highlight the travails at Deutsche Bank as evidence that the flow monster model is buckling under the weight of the new Basel III framework. The German lender's flow credit team has struggled over the past 18 months after enduring a series of high-level departures.

eutsche has set about fixing the issue, but senior sources admit the original neglect of the flow business stemmed from its low projected returns under Basel III, with one even suggesting the business could be treated as a loss-leader.

But others reject the notion that large franchises cannot reap healthy returns in flow credit trading.

"Let me be clear about this: it is very possible for a bank like Citi to make money from flow credit," said Tim Gately, European head of credit trading at Citigroup.

Despite the current regulatory-driven squeeze and cyclical downturn in revenues, many believe secondary credit markets will offer opportunities.

"The impact of bank capital rules will mean that more European and Asian corporates are forced to directly access capital markets for funding," said Guy America, global head of credit markets at JP Morgan. "There have been dramatic areas of growth even in the last 12 months. Markets will adjust, and this should encourage healthy competition among banks to provide liquidity."

CASE STUDY

Citigroup's post-crisis rebuild provides an interesting case study when evaluating the evolution of dealers' business models, having opted for a flow monster model based on a longer-term outlook. Citigroup executives looked at how the credit cycle might evolve over the next 10 years and how different parts of the business would likely perform over that time.

This coincided with a revamp of its other fixed-income desks, allowing it to amortise the costs associated with Basel and Dodd-Frank regulations (such as building new trading and booking systems) across multiple businesses.

"The starting point was our good franchise in rates, credit and FX," said Gately. "The model works well for us because we have the scale, the distribution capabilities and the ability to garner resources in a cost-efficient manner that a lot of other banks lack. It allows us to grow our revenue base across a broad spectrum, even though one part might outperform others at times." (Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Helen Bartholomew and Matthew Davies)