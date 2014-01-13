(This story originally appeared in the Jan 11 edition of IFR, a
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Investment banks are continuing to
pare their bloated credit trading operations as dealers take
wildly divergent approaches to what has become one of the most
capital-intensive activities in the financial industry.
Fixed-income units account for 55% of investment banks'
income after growing in importance in the past decade, according
to UBS analysts, but there are signs of the trend reversing. The
regulatory onslaught of Basel III combined with macroeconomic
uncertainty took its toll in the third quarter of 2013 with
revenues falling by as much as 50% compared with the prior year.
Hamstrung by hefty capital requirements, spiralling costs
and squeezed margins, many firms are moving away from the
all-singing, all-dancing credit offering, sparking a debate
about what will be the most profitable and sustainable model
under the new regulatory regime.
"The one-size-fits-all model is not working any more for
credit. If you have no presence in a region, just developing
secondary market-making won't make economic sense. Where you are
and how big you should be depends on what products the bank
provides in a given region," said Benjamin Jacquard, global head
of credit BNP Paribas.
"We have seen many players withdraw from CDS, for instance,
which isn't vital for primary market activity or bond trading."
While many smaller banks exited CDS market-making in the
aftermath of the 2008 crisis, there have also been some
high-profile exits, including RBS and Commerzbank. More
recently, UBS withdrew from voice-broking in credit derivatives
in the face of eye-watering capital charges imposed by its local
regulator.
The Swiss lender is the flag bearer for the minimalist
approach to credit trading - the first of three camps into which
global investment banks' credit businesses can broadly be
divided at the moment. Next comes the "niche player", which
includes firms such as Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan
Stanley and Nomura, which strive to excel in a handful of
instruments in the secondary credit universe.
Finally, there is the traditional "flow monster", which
counts Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan among
its ranks. BNP Paribas could also be added to this latter
category in Europe, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch would
get the nod in North America.
NICHE VERSUS FLOW
Many niche players are fighting back against conventional
wisdom that big is beautiful in credit, claiming their approach
is far more lucrative in the new regulatory environment in terms
of return on capital.
"We're much smaller than a flow monster, but we make more
money. We used to focus only on revenues: now everyone is
talking about costs," said the head of credit flow trading at a
niche house. This bank now prefers to focus on high-yield,
financials and emerging markets, while it has stepped back from
investment-grade corporates.
"Balance-sheet constraints make dealers become more
specialist - no client expects you to be a one-stop shop," said
the credit flow head.
Some highlight the travails at Deutsche Bank as evidence
that the flow monster model is buckling under the weight of the
new Basel III framework. The German lender's flow credit team
has struggled over the past 18 months after enduring a series of
high-level departures.
eutsche has set about fixing the issue, but senior sources
admit the original neglect of the flow business stemmed from its
low projected returns under Basel III, with one even suggesting
the business could be treated as a loss-leader.
But others reject the notion that large franchises cannot
reap healthy returns in flow credit trading.
"Let me be clear about this: it is very possible for a bank
like Citi to make money from flow credit," said Tim Gately,
European head of credit trading at Citigroup.
Despite the current regulatory-driven squeeze and cyclical
downturn in revenues, many believe secondary credit markets will
offer opportunities.
"The impact of bank capital rules will mean that more
European and Asian corporates are forced to directly access
capital markets for funding," said Guy America, global head of
credit markets at JP Morgan. "There have been dramatic areas of
growth even in the last 12 months. Markets will adjust, and this
should encourage healthy competition among banks to provide
liquidity."
CASE STUDY
Citigroup's post-crisis rebuild provides an interesting case
study when evaluating the evolution of dealers' business models,
having opted for a flow monster model based on a longer-term
outlook. Citigroup executives looked at how the credit cycle
might evolve over the next 10 years and how different parts of
the business would likely perform over that time.
This coincided with a revamp of its other fixed-income
desks, allowing it to amortise the costs associated with Basel
and Dodd-Frank regulations (such as building new trading and
booking systems) across multiple businesses.
"The starting point was our good franchise in rates, credit
and FX," said Gately. "The model works well for us because we
have the scale, the distribution capabilities and the ability to
garner resources in a cost-efficient manner that a lot of other
banks lack. It allows us to grow our revenue base across a broad
spectrum, even though one part might outperform others at
times."
