PRAGUE Feb 18 Czech-based social media analytics company Socialbakers said on Tuesday it had completed a $26 million financing round led by Index Ventures and including earlier investor Earlybird.

The new funding will bring the firm's capital raised to $34.5 million.

"With an international client base that includes half of all Fortune 500 companies, Socialbakers will dedicate this latest investment to new product development and strengthening client support, sales and marketing in the United States, as well as other markets around the world," the company said in a statement.

"This funding will further establish our authority in social analytics, publishing and advertising to brands and agencies based in the USA, and globally."

The firm said it had doubled its headcount to 300 over the past year and planned to expand that beyond 400 this year. It has 11 offices around the world, including newly opened ones in New York, Munich, Singapore and Paris. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)