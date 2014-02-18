KIEV Feb 18 Ukrainian police used water cannon on Tuesday to disperse protesters on the edge of the Kiev square they have occupied, television pictures showed.

Anti-government protesters were shown hurling petrol bombs, fireworks and stones at riot police and igniting piles of tyres and wood to block officers entering Independence Square.

Nine people died during clashes in Kiev on Tuesday, seven civilians and two policemen, the police said. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)