BUCHAREST Feb 19 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
PETROM
Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom ROSNP.BX,
controlled by Austria's OMV OMVV.VI, recorded a 9.4 percent
increase in its October-December net profit on the year to 1.16
billion lei ($355.93 million), it said on Wednesday.
POWER MARKET
Romania will launch a platform for over-the-counter
electricity trades on March 3, a highly anticipated move among
market participants after the country enacted a law in 2012 that
banned bi-lateral and brokered power contracts.
CEE MARKETS
The forint weakened against the euro on Tuesday after
Hungary's central bank cut rates more than expected,
disregarding the turbulence in emerging markets since it met in
January.
RAIL ROAD
Romania's state-owned rail company is looking for bidders by
April 3 for a contract to upgrade roughly 60 kilometres of rails
in northwestern Romania over 5 years. The project is estimated
to cost 5.5 billion lei ($1.69 billion).
Ziarul Financiar
ALRO SLATINA
Foreign-owned aluminum smelter Alro Slatina recorded a
preliminary net loss of 78 million lei overall in 2013, compared
with a loss of 155 million lei in the previous year, driven by
lower international prices and higher domestic energy taxes, it
said on Tuesday. Ziarul Financiar
CAR SECTOR
* Car sales in Romania rose 16 percent on the year in
January, data showed.
* Ford Motor Co. will halt production at its Romanian car
factory for five days in March and three days in April because
of low demand. Ziarul Financiar
