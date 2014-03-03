PRAGUE, March 3 The Czech government should not
kick Russian firms out of a tender to expand a nuclear power
plant, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said, after two ministers
suggested the firms should not take part after Russian troops
seized Ukraine's Crimea region.
Sobotka said on Monday he saw no reason for the government
to cut all business links with Russia despite its condemnation
of Russia's actions.
The Czech defence and human rights ministers said earlier on
Monday they could hardly imagine Russian firms staying in the
over $10 billion tender, run by a majority state-owned firm, to
expand the Temelin nuclear power station.