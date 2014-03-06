LONDON, March 6 Bank of America has
suspended a senior foreign exchange trader in London, a source
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Joseph Landes, head of spot trading for Europe, Middle East
and Africa, has been put on leave as the bank investigates
allegations of currency manipulation.
Landes couldn't be reached immediately and Bank of America
declined to comment.
This is the latest twist in the global investigation into
allegations of price manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day
foreign exchange market, the world's largest financial market.
It adds Bank of America's name to the growing list of big
banks who have put on leave, suspended or fired more than 20
traders since the middle of last year.
The Bank of England on Wednesday suspended an employee as
part of an internal probe into what Bank officials knew about
alleged manipulation of key currency rates by traders.