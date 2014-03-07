SEVASTOPOL, Ukraine, March 7 Armed men thought
to be Russians drove a truck into a Ukrainian missile defence
post in the Crimea region on Friday and took control without a
shot being fired, a Reuters reporter on the scene said.
Initial reports said the truck had smashed through the gates
and that post in the city of Sevastopol was being stormed but
the reporter could not see any signs of the gates being damaged.
A Ukrainian military official, Vladislav Seleznyov, said by
telephone that the armed men took over the base without any
shooting and that no one was hurt.
Another Ukrainian official told Reuters at the post that he
was now mediating between the Ukrainian forces and the armed
group inside, and that no arms had been seized.