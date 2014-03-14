PARIS, March 14 France's industry minister
Arnaud Montebourg said on Friday he believed media group Vivendi
preferred the offer made by cable group Numericable
for its SFR telecoms business over that proposed by
conglomerate Bouygues.
Asked on French radio whether he thought that meant
Numericable's offer had been chosen, he said "I don't know.
That's for them to say. What we have understood, the government,
is that they prefer the choice of Numericable."
He also said there were some concerns about a Numericable
win including over the size of the company relative to its
target, its debt level, the domicile of a major shareholder and
the prospects for French jobs.
"What I understand is that that poses a certain number of
problems, mainly because Numericable is a small enterprise
compared with SFR."