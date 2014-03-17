BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo announces new analyses
* Daiichi Sankyo Inc announces new analyses of once-daily savaysa (edoxaban) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to be presented at the acc 66th annual scientific session
BUCHAREST, March 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.
C/A BALANCE
The central bank will release January current account balance and foreign investment data.
The external shortfall recorded a deficit of 1.5 billion euros ($2.09 billion) last year, shrinking about 75 percent from 2012.
DEBT TENDER
The finance ministry tenders 400 million lei ($123.51 million) worth of treasury bonds due June 2019.
BLACK SEA DRILLS
The USS Truxtun, a U.S. guided-missile destroyer, will carry out more exercises with allied ships in the Black Sea, its commander said on Saturday, amid an East-West crisis triggered by Russia's takeover of Crimea.
CEE MARKETS
Central European assets fell on Friday ahead of a referendum in Ukraine's Crimea on Sunday that could lead to formalising Russian rule and heighten tension between Russia and the West.
* Mylan announces global settlement and license agreements with Genentech and Roche on herceptin
* Harmony Merger Corp - on February 23, 2017, Harmony received a notice from customer acquisition terminating amalgamation agreement