TBILISI, March 17 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has issued its first-ever
bond in Georgia's national currency, the lari, in a move to
develop the local capital market, the Bank's regional office
head said.
Bruno Balvanera, the EBRD's head for Caucasus, Moldova and
Belarus, told a news conference on Monday that the two-year
bonds worth 50 million lari ($29 million) were placed on
Thursday.
"This is a very significant step for the Georgian local
capital market," Balvanera said. "It brings a new instrument for
investors and allows the EBRD to diversify its source of lari
and to continue lending to companies in need of long-term
financing in local currency."
JSC BG Capital, the wholly owned brokerage subsidiary of
Bank of Georgia and TBC Bank acted as lead-managers and
underwriters of the issue.
The EBRD issued its first-ever bond in neighbouring
Armenia's national currency, the dram, last month.
One-year bonds worth 2 billion drams ($5 million) were
placed via an auction on the NASDAQ OMX Armenia Exchange in the
capital Yerevan.