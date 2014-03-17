UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, March 17 The European Commission and German government have reached broad agreement over Germany's disputed exemptions to industry from green energy surcharges, German industry and government sources told Reuters on Monday.
The sources said industries that would be exempt from green power support costs would be limited to export-sensitive sectors such as aluminium, chemicals, paper, and steel. Large firms with more than 100 gigawatt hours (GWh) of annual electricity usage would also be almost completely exempt from green power support costs.
The exemptions were subject to an anti-competition probe by Brussels. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; writing by Alexandra Hudson, Vera Eckert and Sarah Marsh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources