BUCHAREST, March 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

C/A BALANCE

Romania's current account recorded a surplus of 388 million euros ($540.29 million) in January, 45 percent up from January 2013. Foreign direct investment rose to 244 million euros, up 8 percent from January 2013.

DEBT TENDER

Romania sold a planned 400 million lei ($123.51 million) in domestic bonds due in June 2019 at an average accepted yield of 4.94 percent against 5.10 pecent at a similar tender in February.

EGYPT WHEAT TENDER

Egypt's main wheat-buying agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, set a tender on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment April 11-20.

CEE MARKETS

Central European assets rose on Monday after a referendum in Crimea passed without major violence and a party promising economic revival won power in Serbian elections.

