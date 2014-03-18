MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BUCHAREST, March 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.
C/A BALANCE
Romania's current account recorded a surplus of 388 million euros ($540.29 million) in January, 45 percent up from January 2013. Foreign direct investment rose to 244 million euros, up 8 percent from January 2013.
DEBT TENDER
Romania sold a planned 400 million lei ($123.51 million) in domestic bonds due in June 2019 at an average accepted yield of 4.94 percent against 5.10 pecent at a similar tender in February.
EGYPT WHEAT TENDER
Egypt's main wheat-buying agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, set a tender on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment April 11-20.
CEE MARKETS
Central European assets rose on Monday after a referendum in Crimea passed without major violence and a party promising economic revival won power in Serbian elections.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.