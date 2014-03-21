Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
LONDON, March 21 The world's largest money transfer company Western Union said on Friday it has suspended its services for Russia's Bank Rossiya.
In a statement, Western Union said its money transfer service continues to be available at its 20,000 plus locations and self-service terminals across Russia.
Earlier on Friday Bank Rossiya said Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc had stopped providing services for payment transactions for its clients.
Bank Rossiya, which has $10 billion in assets and is used by many senior Russian government officials, was hit by U.S. sanctions imposed in response to the annexation of Crimea. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by David Evans)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.