LONDON, April 8 Greek 10-year yields slipped to
daily lows on Tuesday, with traders citing a media report that
the country is planning to issue its first debt in four years on
Wednesday.
Ten-year yields fell 2 basis points to 6.14
percent, reversing an earlier rise after Wall Street Journal
said in its online publication Athens would issue the bond on
Wednesday.
Greek bonds slightly outperformed other euro zone government
debt whose yields edged higher as investors responded to
warnings from European Central Bank policymakers that any move
to print money to raise ultra-low inflation was still a long way
off.
Greece hired a group of banks to manage the sale of a 2
billion euro five-year bond last Thursday. This will be its
first bond issue since it accepted the first tranche of a 240
billion euro bailout in 2010.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)