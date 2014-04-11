(Adds details, second discovery in two days off Norway)

OSLO, April 11 Norwegian oil major Statoil has made a gas and oil discovery near the Valemon field in the northern part of the North Sea, the second sizeable discovery off Norway in two days, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"Statoil estimates the total volumes in Valemon North to be in the range of 20-75 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent," it said in a statement.

"By proving additional volumes in the area we increase the reserves base in the Valemon Unit area and add value to the Valemon field development."

The discovery is located approximately 10 kilometres north of the Valemon gas and condensate field currently under development.

The field, discovered in 1985, is one of Statoil's largest current development projects on the Norwegian continental shelf, with recoverable reserves estimated at 206 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The partners in the Valemon North licence are Statoil with 53.8 percent, state oil firm Petoro with 30 percent, Centrica Resources with 13 percent and Shell with 3.2 percent.

German gas company VNG said on Thursday it found between 50 and 170 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalents in the Norwegian Sea, including up to 113 million barrels of oil near Statoil's Njord field. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Terje Solsvik, Greg Mahlich)