LONDON, April 16 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Joppe Schepers from UBS to co-head its EMEA capital products business. Schepers will report to John Cavanagh, head of EMEA DCM product solutions.

Schepers will co-head the business with Piotr Rejmer and had been at UBS since 2008. Rejmer will also report to Cavanagh.

The hire and promotion comes after BAML lost a number of key FIG bankers over recent weeks.

Daniel Bell, BAML's previous head of debt capital markets capital products in the EMEA region, left the US bank for Swiss Re in March. Schepers and Rejmer will take on Bell's job.

Julia Hoggett, who ran DCM coverage for European commercial paper, covered bonds and Green bonds, left for the Financial Conduct Authority, also in March.

This is the second time in around a month that BAML has taken a FIG banker from UBS. The US bank hired Laurent Guyot as a managing director of financial institutions group debt capital markets in mid-March. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright and Julian Baker)