PARIS, April 17 The French government will call
a meeting with the country's top bankers over 2013 compensation
rises awarded to their chief executives, Economy Minister Arnaud
Montebourg said on Thursday.
He said earnings for the CEO at Credit Agricole, France's
third-biggest listed bank, rose 38 percent while they were up 29
percent for the head of BPCE, the second-largest retail bank,
and 14 percent for the chief of Natixis, BPCE's investment arm.
"We need to discuss this with the banking community. We
can't have a banking system that doesn't do its job and have
compensation and profits surging in proportions that are, in our
view, inconsistent," Montebourg said.
He said Socialist Prime Minister Manuel Valls planned a
meeting with banks to discuss the matter in the context of small
and mid-sized companies (SMEs) struggling to finance their
investments. No date for the meeting was given.
From next year, banker bonuses in the 28-country European
Union can be no higher than their salaries or twice that amount
if a bank's shareholders give their approval.
Credit Agricole said in its annual report that it had
awarded its chief executive a 19 percent increase in his bonus
to 1.07 million euros ($1.47 million) for 2013 after the
lender's profits recovered, while gross compensation was up 38
percent to 2.1 million euros.
The recently reshuffled French government is struggling to
revive economic growth with unemployment stuck above 10 percent.
French SMEs employ 64 percent of workers in the non-farm
private sector and generate 59 percent of income, roughly close
to EU averages, according to 2012 data from Eurostat.
While large companies can count on tapping markets to get
cheaper longer-term funding, smaller firms rely largely on
funding from banks, where rates charged on medium-term loans
have been running at about 2.8 percent, according to the Bank of
France.
Montebourg said that historically 75 percent of funding for
SMEs was executed by banks and 25 percent by the markets but the
ratio had since largely reversed with 35 percent coming from
banks and 65 percent from markets.
