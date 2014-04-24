(Fixes formatting)
Unilever is one of the biggest FTSE 100 fallers
- down 1.8% despite beating expectations on underlying sales -
and showing that consumer staple companies are likely to keep
feeling the pinch from painful FX moves.
** Unilever suffered an 8.9% hit from FX effects, bigger
than analysts had expected, and said FX rates should reduce
sales growth by about 5-6% in 2014, with a slightly higher
impact on profit.
** Unilever's caution echoes that of beverage giant Diageo
, which said the FX impact on full-year profit would be
enough to wipe out 2/3 of 2013's organic sales growth.
** Companies with hefty EM sales exposure are under
particular scrutiny this earnings season.
** Over the past 90 days, full-year revenue estimates on
STOXX Europe 600 consumer staples have been trimmed
2.6% vs 2.3% for the overall index, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data -- one reason consumer staples has the third
lowest analyst revisions score of all STOXX sectors.
** Others CS earnings coming up: AB Inbev May 7
(guidance cut 3.2% in the last 30 days), Carlsberg
also May 7 and Beiersdorf on May 8, the latter two
having seen full-year earnings downgrades.
** Chart on consumer staples sector performance vs STOXX 600
YTD: link.reuters.com/gum78v
