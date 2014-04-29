LAGOS, April 29 Nigeria's First Bank Holdings said on Tuesday its 2013 pretax profit dropped 2.75 percent to 91.33 billion naira ($567.09 million) from 93.92 billion a year earlier.

Gross earnings, however, rose 9.57 percent to 323.62 billion naira from 295.35 billion, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 161.05 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Jason Neely)