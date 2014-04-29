BRIEF-Techstep buys Apro for NOK 7 mln in cash and NOK 8 mln in shares
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
LAGOS, April 29 Nigeria's First Bank Holdings said on Tuesday its 2013 pretax profit dropped 2.75 percent to 91.33 billion naira ($567.09 million) from 93.92 billion a year earlier.
Gross earnings, however, rose 9.57 percent to 323.62 billion naira from 295.35 billion, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
($1 = 161.05 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Jason Neely)
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia will pay off an outstanding foreign debt of the Soviet Union in full by transferring $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, March 21 Egypt aims to raise 6 billion pounds ($329 million) from the sale of stakes in state companies in the 2017/18 financial year, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters, part of government efforts to generate revenue and attract investors.