MOSCOW May 2 Russia's security service denied on Friday that saboteurs had tried to cross the border into Ukraine, Itar-Tass news agency reported.

The Federal Security Service's (FSB) border service said information from the Ukrainian side about an alleged attempt by Russian "sabotage groups" to cross into Ukraine from Russia did not correspond with reality, the agency said.

Ukraine's acting president, Oleksander Turchinov, said earlier that Ukrainian border troops had rebuffed attempts by Russian "armed saboteurs" to cross into Ukraine overnight. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Alexander Winning)