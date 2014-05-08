DUBAI May 8 Etisalat expects to complete its purchase of 53 percent of Maroc Telecom from France's Vivendi on May 14, the United Arab Emirates operator said on Thursday.

Etisalat has agreed to pay 4.2 billion euros for the stake.

Following the conclusion of that deal, Etisalat will sell its West African busineses to Maroc Telecom. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)